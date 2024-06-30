Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during

A Distinguished Flying Cross medal was awarded to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Charles Bowman, 374th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of training, during a ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2024. Bowman was awarded the medal for his heroism during the evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan for Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

