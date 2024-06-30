A Distinguished Flying Cross medal was awarded to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Charles Bowman, 374th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of training, during a ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2024. Bowman was awarded the medal for his heroism during the evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan for Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 02:00
|Photo ID:
|8516956
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-BT644-1046
|Resolution:
|7251x4079
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT