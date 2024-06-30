Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during [Image 1 of 4]

    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A Distinguished Flying Cross medal was awarded to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Charles Bowman, 374th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of training, during a ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2024. Bowman was awarded the medal for his heroism during the evacuation of 124,000 people from Afghanistan for Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    This work, Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during Operation Allies Refuge
