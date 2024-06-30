Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during Operation Allies Refuge

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presents Tech. Sgt. Charles Bowman, 374th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of training, with the Distinguished Flying Cross medal during a ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2024. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to a member of the U.S. armed forces for acts of heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
