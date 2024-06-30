Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during Operation Allies Refuge

    Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during Operation Allies Refuge

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presents Tech. Sgt. Charles Bowman, 374th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of training, with the Distinguished Flying Cross medal during a ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 24, 2024. The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded to a member of the U.S. armed forces for acts of heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    This work, Airmen recognized with Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross for efforts during Operation Allies Refuge [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

