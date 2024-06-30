Harbor Security Boat Training in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

NORFOLK, Va. (July 5, 2024) Master-at-Arms First Class Alexander Naquin, harbor security training supervisor, throws a line onto the pier during training held on Naval Station Norfolk for new 27ft MetalCraft harbor security boats (HSB) July 5. These boats are part of a phased replacement plan throughout the region and training was given by Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Port Operations on how to operate the new HSBs. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Reisen

