    Harbor Security Boat Training in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic [Image 2 of 5]

    Harbor Security Boat Training in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Elizabeth Reisen 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 5, 2024) Harbor security training supervisors complete custody checks for 27ft MetalCraft harbor security boats (HSB) July 5 during training held on Naval Station Norfolk. These boats are part of a phased replacement plan throughout the region and training was given by Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Port Operations on how to operate the new HSBs. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Reisen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.06.2024 22:13
    Photo ID: 8516483
    VIRIN: 240705-N-IA840-1136
    Resolution: 7140x4439
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harbor Security Boat Training in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Elizabeth Reisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

