NORFOLK, Va. (July 5, 2024) Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (NRMA) Port Operations Training Specialist John Garcia (center) instructs harbor security training supervisors on details of operational checklists July 5 for 27ft MetalCraft harbor security boats (HSB) that were recently received on Naval Station Norfolk. These boats are part of a phased replacement plan throughout NRMA and training will be provided by region at each installation as they receive their new HSBs. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Reisen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.06.2024 22:13 Photo ID: 8516468 VIRIN: 240705-N-IA840-1300 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 2.37 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Harbor Security Boat Training in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Elizabeth Reisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.