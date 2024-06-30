NORFOLK, Va. (July 5, 2024) Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (NRMA) Port Operations Training Specialist John Garcia (center) instructs harbor security training supervisors on details of operational checklists July 5 for 27ft MetalCraft harbor security boats (HSB) that were recently received on Naval Station Norfolk. These boats are part of a phased replacement plan throughout NRMA and training will be provided by region at each installation as they receive their new HSBs. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Reisen)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 22:13
|Photo ID:
|8516468
|VIRIN:
|240705-N-IA840-1300
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Harbor Security Boat Training in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Elizabeth Reisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
