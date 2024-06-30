NORFOLK, Va. (July 5, 2024) Harbor security training supervisors practice pier approaches on a 27ft MetalCraft harbor security boat (HSB) July 5 during training held on Naval Station Norfolk. These boats are part of a phased replacement plan throughout the region and training was given by Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Port Operations on how to operate the new HSBs. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Reisen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.06.2024 22:13 Photo ID: 8516489 VIRIN: 240705-N-IA840-1315 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.52 MB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Harbor Security Boat Training in Navy Region Mid-Atlantic [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Elizabeth Reisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.