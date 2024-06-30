Local JROTC students visit Jacksonville ANGB

A high school student participates in a weapons safety demonstration during the JROTC Day event at at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 17, 2024. During the event, cadets received a mission brief, engaged with senior leaders, and participated in several interactive presentations involving an F-15 fighter jet, a Security Forces weapons display, and equipment demos with teams from maintenance, emergency management, fire rescue, and medical. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.06.2024 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US