U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryce Paulson, a tactical aircraft maintenance craftsman assigned to the 125th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was promoted to Tech. Sgt. during the JROTC Day event at at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 17, 2024. Promotion ceremonies are held as a formal recognition for Airmen achieving the next level of rank in their military career. During the event, cadets received a mission brief, engaged with senior leaders, and participated in several interactive presentations involving an F-15 fighter jet, a Security Forces weapons display, and equipment demos with teams from maintenance, emergency management, fire rescue, and medical. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.06.2024 12:51 Photo ID: 8516232 VIRIN: 240517-Z-BX441-1010 Resolution: 3669x5504 Size: 15.98 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local JROTC students visit Jacksonville ANGB [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.