    Local JROTC students visit Jacksonville ANGB [Image 6 of 21]

    Local JROTC students visit Jacksonville ANGB

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bryce Paulson, a tactical aircraft maintenance craftsman assigned to the 125th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was promoted to Tech. Sgt. during the JROTC Day event at at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 17, 2024. Promotion ceremonies are held as a formal recognition for Airmen achieving the next level of rank in their military career. During the event, cadets received a mission brief, engaged with senior leaders, and participated in several interactive presentations involving an F-15 fighter jet, a Security Forces weapons display, and equipment demos with teams from maintenance, emergency management, fire rescue, and medical. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    JROTC
    Florida National Guard
    National Guard
    125 FW

