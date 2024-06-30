U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Koonce walks a high schol student through donning personal protective equipment during the JROTC Day event at at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 17, 2024. During the event, cadets received a mission brief, engaged with senior leaders, and participated in several interactive presentations involving an F-15 fighter jet, a Security Forces weapons display, and equipment demos with teams from maintenance, emergency management, fire rescue, and medical. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2024 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8516236
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-BX441-1016
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.52 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local JROTC students visit Jacksonville ANGB [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
