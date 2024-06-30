Local JROTC students visit Jacksonville ANGB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anjelica March, assigned to the 125th Medical Group Detachment 1, shares information about the unit's chemical, biological, radiological nuclear, and high-yield explosive enhanced response force package (CERFP) during the JROTC Day event at at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 17, 2024. During the event, cadets received a mission brief, engaged with senior leaders, and participated in several interactive presentations involving an F-15 fighter jet, a Security Forces weapons display, and equipment demos with teams from maintenance, emergency management, fire rescue, and medical. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)

