Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services

Members of the Fort Moore garrison command team, University of Georgia and distinguished guests pose for a photo with a copy of the Regional Intergovernmental Service Agreement between UGA and the U.S. Army, July 2 at Fort Moore. The RIGSA will allow eight Army installations in the Southeast to leverage UGA's expertise in climate resilience through the identification of future climate hazards and potential mitigation measures, benefiting the broader defense community. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Lunn)

