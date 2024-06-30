Members of the Fort Moore garrison command team, University of Georgia and distinguished guests pose for a photo with a copy of the Regional Intergovernmental Service Agreement between UGA and the U.S. Army, July 2 at Fort Moore. The RIGSA will allow eight Army installations in the Southeast to leverage UGA's expertise in climate resilience through the identification of future climate hazards and potential mitigation measures, benefiting the broader defense community. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Lunn)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8515745
|VIRIN:
|240702-D-EL782-5581
|Resolution:
|1045x670
|Size:
|194.4 KB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services [Image 4 of 4], by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services
