    Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services [Image 4 of 4]

    Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Fort Moore garrison command team, University of Georgia and distinguished guests pose for a photo with a copy of the Regional Intergovernmental Service Agreement between UGA and the U.S. Army, July 2 at Fort Moore. The RIGSA will allow eight Army installations in the Southeast to leverage UGA's expertise in climate resilience through the identification of future climate hazards and potential mitigation measures, benefiting the broader defense community. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Lunn)

    This work, Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services [Image 4 of 4], by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    University of Georgia
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Fort Moore
    RIGSA

