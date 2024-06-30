UGA President Jere W. Morehead (left), The 17th Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment, Rachel Jacobson (center), and Executive Deputy to the Commanding General of the Installation Management Command, J. Randall Robinson (right), sign copies of the Regional Intergovernmental Service Agreement between UGA and the Army, July 2 at Fort Moore. To date, IMCOM has saved over $90 million through the use of Intergovernmental Service Agreements across the enterprise. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Lunn)
Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services
