    Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    UGA President Jere W. Morehead (left), The 17th Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment, Rachel Jacobson (center), and Executive Deputy to the Commanding General of the Installation Management Command, J. Randall Robinson (right), sign copies of the Regional Intergovernmental Service Agreement between UGA and the Army, July 2 at Fort Moore. To date, IMCOM has saved over $90 million through the use of Intergovernmental Service Agreements across the enterprise. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Lunn)

    University of Georgia
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Fort Moore
    RIGSA

