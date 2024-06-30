Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services [Image 3 of 4]

    Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander meets and greets with attendees during the Regional Intergovernmental Service Agreement Signing between the University of Georgia and the U.S. Army, July 2 at Fort Moore. Austin attended the signing to show his support for the partnership and express his enthusiasm over potential environmental collaborations between the university and the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Lunn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8515744
    VIRIN: 240702-D-EL782-1710
    Resolution: 1170x762
    Size: 496.6 KB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services [Image 4 of 4], by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services
    Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services
    Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services
    Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    University of Georgia
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Fort Moore
    RIGSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT