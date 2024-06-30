Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander meets and greets with attendees during the Regional Intergovernmental Service Agreement Signing between the University of Georgia and the U.S. Army, July 2 at Fort Moore. Austin attended the signing to show his support for the partnership and express his enthusiasm over potential environmental collaborations between the university and the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Lunn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 15:50 Photo ID: 8515744 VIRIN: 240702-D-EL782-1710 Resolution: 1170x762 Size: 496.6 KB Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services [Image 4 of 4], by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.