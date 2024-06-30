Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander meets and greets with attendees during the Regional Intergovernmental Service Agreement Signing between the University of Georgia and the U.S. Army, July 2 at Fort Moore. Austin attended the signing to show his support for the partnership and express his enthusiasm over potential environmental collaborations between the university and the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Lunn)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8515744
|VIRIN:
|240702-D-EL782-1710
|Resolution:
|1170x762
|Size:
|496.6 KB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services [Image 4 of 4], by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT