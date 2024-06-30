Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services

Photo By Bryan Lunn | Members of the Fort Moore garrison command team, University of Georgia and...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Lunn | Members of the Fort Moore garrison command team, University of Georgia and distinguished guests pose for a photo with a copy of the Regional Intergovernmental Service Agreement between UGA and the U.S. Army, July 2 at Fort Moore. The RIGSA will allow eight Army installations in the Southeast to leverage UGA's expertise in climate resilience through the identification of future climate hazards and potential mitigation measures, benefiting the broader defense community. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Lunn) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Rocky won’t be the only bulldog on the installation next week as the University of Georgia and Fort Stewart join forces to discuss potential environmental collaborations, building on a recent agreement between the university and the U.S. Army.



On July 2, representatives from UGA and the Army signed a Regional Intergovernmental Service Agreement at Fort Moore. This $100 million, 10-year agreement streamlines collaboration on climate resilience between UGA and eight Army installations, including Fort Moore and Fort Stewart. The partnership could expand to encompass additional U.S. installations based on available capacity.



Forts Eisenhower, Jackson, Liberty, Novosel, Johnson, and Redstone Arsenal will also benefit from the RIGSA.



The 17th Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment, Rachel Jacobson; Executive Deputy to the Commanding General of the Installation Management Command, J. Randall Robinson; and UGA President Jere W. Morehead were all present to sign the agreement into action.



During the signing, Jacobson emphasized the benefits of the agreement.



"This RIGSA allows our Army installations in the Southeast to leverage UGA's expertise in climate resilience,” she said. “UGA's faculty will identify current and future climate hazards and potential mitigation measures, benefiting the broader defense community. We'll not only support installation resilience but also strengthen local communities and healthy ecosystems."



Robinson echoed Jacobson's sentiment, highlighting the value of university partnerships for innovation in environmental management, energy, and architecture. He cited the success of existing agreements, noting that the Installation Management Command has 33 IGSAs with universities, four focused on environmental services. These agreements have vastly improved cost efficiency, response times, and communication, contributing to Army readiness and modernization.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Marc Austin also attended the signing and expressed his enthusiasm for the future partnership.



"We welcome the UGA team," Austin said. "Our environmental team has made significant strides in conservation efforts and we look forward to seeing how this partnership enhances both our efforts and UGA's programs."



To date, IMCOM has saved over $90 million through the use of IGSAs across the enterprise. Directly contributing to that savings, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield currently has six IGSAs with local municipalities, focusing on areas such as animal control, water storage, and economic analysis. The UGA partnership marks the installation's first regional IGSA.



"These partnerships strengthen our relationship with the communities that support our mission," Austin said. "They allow us to receive better and more efficient services, while fostering closer ties with our neighbors."



