UGA President Jere W. Morehead (left), The 17th Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment, Rachel Jacobson (center), and Executive Deputy to the Commanding General of the Installation Management Command, J. Randall Robinson (right), pose for a photo following the Regional Intergovernmental Service Agreement signing, July 2 at Fort Moore. The $100 million, 10-year agreement streamlines collaboration on climate resilience between UGA and Forts Moore, Stewart, Eisenhower, Jackson, Liberty, Novosel, Johnson, and Redstone Arsenal. (U.S. Army Photo by Bryan Lunn)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8515742
|VIRIN:
|240702-D-EL782-7550
|Resolution:
|1170x767
|Size:
|527.09 KB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services [Image 4 of 4], by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bulldogs Unite: Fort Stewart, UGA partner to enhance environmental services
