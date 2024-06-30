Colorado Remembers

U.S. Navy personnel unveil a USS Arizona ship fragment at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, May 25, 2024. The fragment placed on display was part of the USS Arizona, a battleship built for the United States Navy in the mid-1910s that served in World War I and was sunk in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

