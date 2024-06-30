Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado Remembers [Image 6 of 6]

    Colorado Remembers

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    U.S. Navy personnel unveil a USS Arizona ship fragment at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, May 25, 2024. The fragment placed on display was part of the USS Arizona, a battleship built for the United States Navy in the mid-1910s that served in World War I and was sunk in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 17:25
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    TAGS

    Memorial
    Memorial Day
    Colorado Remembers

