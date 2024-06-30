U.S. Navy personnel unveil a USS Arizona ship fragment at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, May 25, 2024. The fragment placed on display was part of the USS Arizona, a battleship built for the United States Navy in the mid-1910s that served in World War I and was sunk in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 17:25
|Photo ID:
|8514278
|VIRIN:
|240525-X-IN642-1261
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado Remembers [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
