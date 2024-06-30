Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado Remembers [Image 3 of 6]

    Colorado Remembers

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Rick Crandall, Colorado Freedom Memorial chief executive office, gives opening remarks for the Colorado Remembers Memorial Day event at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, May 25, 2024. Among the guests were members of Buckley Space Force Base, Gold Star Families, direct relatives of the honored, fallen soldiers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 17:24
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
