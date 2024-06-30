U.S. Space Force Col. Heidi Dexter, Space Base Delta 2 commander, salutes a ceremonial wreath at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, May 25, 2024. The Colorado Remembers Memorial Day ceremony recognized the immense sacrifices made by fallen heroes in defense of the nation's freedoms. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

