Rick Crandall, Colorado Freedom Memorial chief executive office, gives opening remarks for the Colorado Remembers Memorial Day event at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, May 25, 2024. Among the guests were members of Buckley Space Force Base, Gold Star Families, direct relatives of the honored, fallen soldiers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 17:24
|Photo ID:
|8514274
|VIRIN:
|240525-X-IN642-1032
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado Remembers [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
