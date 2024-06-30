Members of the 101st Army Band play ceremonial songs at the Colorado Freedom Memorial, Aurora, Colorado, May 25, 2024. Members of Buckley Space Force Base and Aurora community members gathered to honor fallen soldiers at the Colorado Remembers Memorial Day event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hollis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 17:24 Photo ID: 8514273 VIRIN: 240525-X-IN642-1007 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.3 MB Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colorado Remembers [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joshua Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.