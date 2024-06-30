Family awaiting fireworks

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- From left, Sgt. John Dabrowski, Joint Multinational Readiness Center; his son John Dabrowski; and spouse Marlee Dabrowski enjoy time together as a Family at Freedom Fest. U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria hosted its annual Freedom Fest July 3, 2024 at Warrior Field at the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment cantonment to celebrate the United States' 248th anniversary. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

