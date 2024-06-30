JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Spc. Jose Mendoza, right, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, holds aloft an American flag during the Hohenfels Freedom Fest. U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria hosted its annual Freedom Fest July 3, 2024 at Warrior Field at the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment cantonment to celebrate the United States' 248th anniversary. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8514245
|VIRIN:
|240703-A-TR183-8277
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grand ol' flag [Image 13 of 13], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hohenfels celebrates US's 248th
