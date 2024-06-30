Hohenfels celebrates US's 248th

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.03.2024

    Story by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany – The Hohenfels military community celebrated the 248th birthday of the United States of American during its annual Freedom Fest July 3, 2024 at Warrior Field in the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment cantonment.

    Despite light rain and colder than usual temperatures for Germany in July, Soldiers and Families came out to enjoy time with one another, eat barbecue ribs and more.

    After eating, children ran from attraction to attraction. Soldiers and children played with towering blocks of wood, trying to keep them from falling over. Others played cornhole on the lawn. Many Families simply sat together beneath canopies to eat and drink and talk with one another.

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes Acevedo talked with several of the Soldiers and Families alongside Angela M. Lane, the deputy garrison manager for Hohenfels. Military Police Soldiers patrolled the field to ensure everyone’s safety. Team members with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, who helped organize the event, were there to ensure the event ran smoothly. Furthermore, organizations, like Service Credit Union, provided fun gifts to the children, such as light-up sticks.

    As evening deepened beneath an overcast skies the community took their places to get the best vantage of the main event: the fireworks!

    To see more photos from this and other events across the garrison, visit https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBxUcR.

