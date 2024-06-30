Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Say, can you see' [Image 8 of 13]

    'Say, can you see'

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- Spc. Jose Mendoza, a Soldier with the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, holds a flag up as he watches fireworks light up the sky during Hohenfels' Freedom Fest. U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria hosted its annual Freedom Fest July 3, 2024 at Warrior Field at the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment cantonment to celebrate the United States' 248th anniversary. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 17:22
    Photo ID: 8514246
    VIRIN: 240703-A-TR183-3835
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Say, can you see' [Image 13 of 13], by Bryan Gatchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hohenfels celebrates US's 248th

    JMRC
    Freedom Fest
    USAG Bavaria

