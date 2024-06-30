Family portrait

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- The Dabrowski family (from top down John, Sgt. John and Marlee) enjoy fireworks at the Hohenfels Freedom Fest. U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria hosted its annual Freedom Fest July 3, 2024 at Warrior Field at the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment cantonment to celebrate the United States' 248th anniversary. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

