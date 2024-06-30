Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company EGA Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    India Company EGA Ceremony

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Mark Buell with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, delivers a speech at the Iwo Jima Memorial Monument during the Eagle, Globe and Anchor Ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 3, 2024. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    This work, India Company EGA Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

