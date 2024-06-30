U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Mark Buell with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, delivers a speech at the Iwo Jima Memorial Monument during the Eagle, Globe and Anchor Ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 3, 2024. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 10:40 Photo ID: 8513389 VIRIN: 240703-M-OL563-1108 Resolution: 4333x3068 Size: 8.14 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company EGA Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.