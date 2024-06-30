Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 3, 2024. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 10:40
|Photo ID:
|8513387
|VIRIN:
|240703-M-OL563-1013
|Resolution:
|5388x2354
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company EGA Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
