Rct. Gabriel Nerenburg with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, recites the oath of enlistment at the Eagle, Globe and Anchor Ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 3, 2024. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 10:40 Photo ID: 8513388 VIRIN: 240703-M-OL563-1022 Resolution: 3840x2794 Size: 5.72 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company EGA Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.