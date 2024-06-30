Rct. Gabriel Nerenburg with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, recites the oath of enlistment at the Eagle, Globe and Anchor Ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 3, 2024. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 10:40
|Photo ID:
|8513388
|VIRIN:
|240703-M-OL563-1022
|Resolution:
|3840x2794
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company EGA Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
