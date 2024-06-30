India Company EGA Ceremony

Rct. Nathaniel Showalter with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receives his Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 3, 2024. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

