Rct. Isaiah Davis with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, cries after receiving his Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 3, 2024. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 10:40
|Photo ID:
|8513386
|VIRIN:
|240703-M-OL563-1061
|Resolution:
|2448x3478
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India Company EGA Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
