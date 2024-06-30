U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nicohlas Benjamin Ooka, a network chief of communications and information services and a Guam native, poses with his family at Tarague point, June 28, 2024. Staff Sgt. Ooka received a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious achievement and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 23:44 Photo ID: 8512862 VIRIN: 240628-M-SG132-1176 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 26.38 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Blaz award ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Rey Moreno Marilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.