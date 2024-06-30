U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mylokinski Abraham (left), a key management infrastructure manager for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz and a Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia native, poses with U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nicohlas Benjamin Ooka (right), a network chief of communications and information services and a Guam native, at Tarague Point, June 28, 2024. MCB Camp Blaz held an award formation to recognize Marines for meritorious achievement and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 23:45 Photo ID: 8512861 VIRIN: 240628-M-SG132-1188 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 23.56 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Hometown: KOSRAE, FM Hometown: GUAM, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Blaz award ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.