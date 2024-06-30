Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz award ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Camp Blaz award ceremony

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mylokinski Abraham (left), a key management infrastructure manager for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz and a Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia native, poses with U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nicohlas Benjamin Ooka (right), a network chief of communications and information services and a Guam native, at Tarague Point, June 28, 2024. MCB Camp Blaz held an award formation to recognize Marines for meritorious achievement and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

