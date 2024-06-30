U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan West, company commander of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz and a Kentucky native, passes the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal certificate to U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mylokinski Abraham, a key management infrastructure manager from Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, at Tarague Point, June 28, 2024. MCB Camp Blaz held an award formation to recognize Marines for meritorious achievement and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 23:42 Photo ID: 8512860 VIRIN: 240628-M-SG132-1060 Resolution: 6864x4578 Size: 19.44 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Hometown: KOSRAE, FM Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Blaz award ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Rey Moreno Marilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.