U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nicohlas Benjamin Ooka, a network chief of communications and information services and a Guam native, stands at attention to receive a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at Tarague Point, June 28, 2024. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz held an award formation to recognize Marines for meritorious achievement and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 23:43
|Photo ID:
|8512863
|VIRIN:
|240628-M-SG132-1009
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|28.34 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Hometown:
|GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Blaz award ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT