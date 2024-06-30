Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz award ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Camp Blaz award ceremony

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.28.2024

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nicohlas Benjamin Ooka, a network chief of communications and information services and a Guam native, stands at attention to receive a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at Tarague Point, June 28, 2024. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz held an award formation to recognize Marines for meritorious achievement and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

