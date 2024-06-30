Camp Blaz award ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mylokinski Abraham, a key management infrastructure manager for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz and a Kosrae Federated States of Micronesia native, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal at Tarague Point, June 28, 2024. MCB Camp Blaz held an award formation to recognize Marines for meritorious achievement and service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

