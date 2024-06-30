Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Fighter Squadron unveils new flagship honoring F-117 Nighthawk [Image 11 of 11]

    8th Fighter Squadron unveils new flagship honoring F-117 Nighthawk

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    The 8th Fighter Squadron displays an F-16 Viper, painted to resemble an F-117 Nighthawk at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 5, 2024. The 8th Fighter Squadron unveiled its new flagship, painted with a matte black color scheme that draws inspiration from the legendary F-117 Nighthawk stealth aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    This work, 8th Fighter Squadron unveils new flagship honoring F-117 Nighthawk [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    Black Sheep
    F-117
    Nighthawk
    8th Fighter Squadron
    8th AMU

