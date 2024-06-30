U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Irvine, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, performs a pre-flight inspection on an F-16 Viper at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 5, 2024. The squadron’s new flagship honors the F-117 Nighthawk, which was flown by the 8th FS for over 25 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8511940
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-MF417-1001
|Resolution:
|7168x4779
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th Fighter Squadron unveils new flagship honoring F-117 Nighthawk [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
