An F-16 Viper assigned to the 8th Fighter Squadron taxis out for a training sortie at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 28, 2024. The 8th Fighter Squadron unveiled its new flagship, painted with a matte black color scheme that draws inspiration from the legendary F-117 Nighthawk stealth aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8511869
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-MF417-1018
|Resolution:
|6032x4021
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th Fighter Squadron unveils new flagship honoring F-117 Nighthawk [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th Fighter Squadron unveils new flagship honoring F-117 Nighthawk
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT