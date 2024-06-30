8th Fighter Squadron unveils new flagship honoring F-117 Nighthawk

An F-16 Viper assigned to the 8th Fighter Squadron taxis out for a training sortie at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 28, 2024. The 8th Fighter Squadron unveiled its new flagship, painted with a matte black color scheme that draws inspiration from the legendary F-117 Nighthawk stealth aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

