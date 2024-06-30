Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Fighter Squadron unveils new flagship honoring F-117 Nighthawk [Image 8 of 11]

    8th Fighter Squadron unveils new flagship honoring F-117 Nighthawk

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Colton Steen, 8th Fighter Squadron chief of weapons prepares for take-off at Holloman Air Force Base, June 25, 2024. The squadron’s new flagship honors the F-117 Nighthawk, which was flown by the 8th FS for over 25 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 15:08
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Holloman
    Black Sheep
    F-117
    Nighthawk
    8th Fighter Squadron
    8th AMU

