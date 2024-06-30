U.S. Air Force Maj. Colton Steen, 8th Fighter Squadron chief of weapons, performs a pre-flight inspection at Holloman Air Force Base, June 25, 2024. The 8th FS unveiled its new flagship, which is painted with a matte black color scheme that draws inspiration from the legendary F-117 Nighthawk stealth aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8511868
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-MF417-1058
|Resolution:
|8247x5498
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th Fighter Squadron unveils new flagship honoring F-117 Nighthawk [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th Fighter Squadron unveils new flagship honoring F-117 Nighthawk
