Bergtholdt assumes command of 325th FW

Tyndall Air Force Base honor guardsmen present the colors during the 325th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony at Tyndall AFB, Florida, July 1, 2024. Tyndall’s honor guard provides military honors across 24 counties within southern Georgia and northern Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

