    Bergtholdt assumes command of 325th FW [Image 2 of 4]

    Bergtholdt assumes command of 325th FW

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, right, receives the 325th Fighter Wing guidon from Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2024. Bergtholdt assumed command of the 325th FW after serving as the 325th Operations Group commander for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 15:39
    Photo ID: 8509415
    VIRIN: 240701-F-LY429-1063
    Resolution: 3456x2299
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bergtholdt assumes command of 325th FW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    CoC
    ACC
    USAF
    TYNDALL
    325th Fighter Wing

