Bergtholdt assumes command of 325th FW

U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Bergtholdt, right, receives the 325th Fighter Wing guidon from Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2024. Bergtholdt assumed command of the 325th FW after serving as the 325th Operations Group commander for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

