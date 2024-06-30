U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Wilderness, right, 95th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, and Tech. Sgt. Seth Miller, 44th FGS dedicated crew chief, render courtesies after replacing the nametape on an F-35A Lightning II during the 325th Fighter Wing change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2024. The F-35 is the Air Force’s latest 5th-generation multirole fighter aircraft that provides advanced capabilities in air-to-air and air-to-ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 15:39
|Photo ID:
|8509414
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-LY429-1082
|Resolution:
|4525x2545
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
This work, Bergtholdt assumes command of 325th FW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
