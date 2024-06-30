U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, right, passes the 325th Fighter Wing guidon to Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2024. Watkins relinquished command of the 325th FW following a two year stint as commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
Bergtholdt assumes command of 325th FW
