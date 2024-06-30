U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, right, passes the 325th Fighter Wing guidon to Maj. Gen. David Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2024. Watkins relinquished command of the 325th FW following a two year stint as commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 15:39 Photo ID: 8509416 VIRIN: 240701-F-LY429-1060 Resolution: 3961x2635 Size: 2.28 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bergtholdt assumes command of 325th FW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.