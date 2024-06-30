Bergtholdt assumes command of 325th FW

The 325th Fighter Wing held a change of command ceremony to officially mark the transfer of leadership to Col. Chris Bergtholdt from Col. George Watkins at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2024.



Maj. Gen. David B. Lyons, Fifteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony, recognizing Watkins contributions to Tyndall over the past few years, before the ceremonial passing of the guidon to Bergholdt.



“[Col Watkins], the warriors of the 325th Fighter Wing have been exceptional because you’ve led them well. You’ve made an impression and will continue to inspire for years to come,” Lyons said. “Now our Airmen deserve continued outstanding leadership and that is exactly what they will get… [Col. Bergtholdt], you are well prepared to lead and I have complete faith you will continue this wing’s legacy of excellence while taking care of our most valuable assets: our people.”



Watkins led Team Tyndall through a number of significant milestones during his tenure including the farewell to the F-22 Raptor mission, the progression and groundbreaking of several construction projects, and welcoming the wing’s first F-35A Lightning IIs as the base transitioned primary missions.



“It has been the honor of a lifetime to take the lead of the Checkertails for the last two years. I never thought I would get the chance to do something as awesome as this,” said Watkins. Speaking to the Airmen, he continued, “You have accomplished so many great things over the years, but the last two years have seen an incredible transformation… You have persevered as Checkertails, not just in a challenge or two, but under extreme construction and you kept the mission going and continue to improve it. I am truly humbled and honored to be serving with you.”



Bergtholdt is no stranger to the Checkertails. He is now leading the 325th FW after spending the last two years as the 325th Operations Group commander during significant changes, including the change to a combat-coded mission and groundbreaking for the F-35A Lightning II facilities.



“During the Wing’s change of command two years ago, almost to the day, everyone attending had a front row seat to the change of command, but also to the destruction of the old flight line fire station as it was being torn down behind me. Today the scene behind me and Tyndall itself are unrecognizable with change,” Bergtholdt said. “Unfortunately, the global neighborhood has changed too, and we find ourselves in the age of Great Power Competition where major conflict with capable militaries is a more serious risk than in recent decades.”



Bergtholdt is a command pilot with over 2,500 flight hours and more than 220 combat hours. He has possessed a variety of flying positions including F-15C and F-22 instructor pilot and flight examiner, and he has held positions at the squadron, group and wing levels. Bergtholdt has deployed to Afghanistan and Southwest Asia in support of theater security and combat operations.



“As Checkertails, we come from a legacy of selfless, adaptable warfighters and at this turning point in history, we’re tasked with continuing on the legacy of adaptability and transformation,” he said. “As the threat has transformed, so is the Air Force, and so will we. We’ll continue on the path established and optimize the wing, its structure, and processes to become a unit of action and the most agile, lethal and ready F-35 Combat Wing on the planet …and potentially a Deployable Combat Wing. I’m excited about the work we have ahead us and am privileged to serve with you and honored to command this wing.”

