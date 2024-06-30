Visitors explore the newly renovated exhibits in the South Dakota Air and Space Museum in Box Elder, S.D., June 26, 2024. The museum has four large galleries of artifacts covering the history and heritage of military and civilian aerospace achievements over the past century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 10:51
|Photo ID:
|8508632
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-OL684-1117
|Resolution:
|7228x4819
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
Ellsworth celebrates South Dakota Air and Space Museum reopening
