    Ellsworth celebrates South Dakota Air and Space Museum reopening [Image 6 of 6]

    Ellsworth celebrates South Dakota Air and Space Museum reopening

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    Artifacts and models about space exploration displayed in one section of the South Dakota Air and Space Museum in Box Elder, S.D., June 26, 2024. In addition to internal displays, the museum has 33 different aircraft displays between the indoor and outdoor exhibits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 10:51
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, Ellsworth celebrates South Dakota Air and Space Museum reopening [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    28th Bomb Wing
    Ellsworth Air Force Base
    South Dakota Air and Space Museum
    SDASM

