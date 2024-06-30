Ellsworth celebrates South Dakota Air and Space Museum reopening

Attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of the South Dakota Air and Space Museum in Box Elder, S.D., are greeted as they enter the museum June 26, 2024. The SDASM is housed in four former aircraft alert hangers in which Air Defense Command fighters sat on alert waiting to engage penetrating Soviet bombers during the height of the Cold War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

