Ellsworth celebrates South Dakota Air and Space Museum reopening

U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Oakley, left, 28th Bomb Wing commander, and Erika Cerveny, South Dakota Air and Space Museum curator and director, prepare to cut the ceremonial ribbon at the SDASM in Box Elder, S.D., June 26, 2024. The museum has been closed for the last two years as the building and exhibits underwent repairs and renovations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brittany Kenney)

